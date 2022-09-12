Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department holds ceremony honoring those lost on 9-11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 21 years ago that the world as we knew it was forever changed. 

Sunday members of the Chicago Fire Department honored the lives lost after the terror attack on 9-11. 

Bells rang in a somber ceremony outside the firehouse at Illinois and State. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker watched as an American flag waved in the wind, supported by two Chicago Fire trucks. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 1:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

