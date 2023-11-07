Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Fire Department demonstrates how to avoid Thanksgiving fryer disasters

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department demonstrates dangers of deep frying turkey
Chicago Fire Department demonstrates dangers of deep frying turkey 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just over two weeks to Thanksgiving, you're probably thinking about that turkey.

Well, so is the Chicago Fire Department and it wants you to plan how you cook it and ensure you're doing it safely.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters showed what happens if you drop a frozen turkey into a fryer without taking precautions.

The cooker is too close to the building, the oil temperature is too high and the bird wasn't defrosted.

Firefighters recommend having a fire extinguisher in case of a fire. They also said it's a good idea to set a timer to remind you when to take things out of the oven or fryer.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 12:10 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.