Chicago Fire Department demonstrates how to avoid Thanksgiving fryer disasters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just over two weeks to Thanksgiving, you're probably thinking about that turkey.

Well, so is the Chicago Fire Department and it wants you to plan how you cook it and ensure you're doing it safely.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters showed what happens if you drop a frozen turkey into a fryer without taking precautions.

The cooker is too close to the building, the oil temperature is too high and the bird wasn't defrosted.

Firefighters recommend having a fire extinguisher in case of a fire. They also said it's a good idea to set a timer to remind you when to take things out of the oven or fryer.

Please have a safe Thanksgiving and if your family is planning on a fried turkey, please do so safely. Never fry a turkey on your deck or in or near any structure such as a garage.Make sure your turkey is thawed and that the oil is the appropriate temp. Enjoy and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/AMQCRqHAuq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 7, 2023