Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago fire crews battle blaze at South Side apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CFD crews battle South Side apartment fire
CFD crews battle South Side apartment fire 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Chatham neighborhood overnight.

Crews were on the scene near 80th and Eberhart.

The windows on the top floor were busted out, and firefighters could be seen working inside.

A man who lives, standing outside wrapped in a blanket, said he was sleeping when he smelled smoke.

"Well, we was in the house sleeping, and I smelt the smoke, and I know fire smoke when I smell it. So, we evacuated and, uh, called the fire department," John Brown said.

He also said the people who live in the unit where he believes the fire began were not home at the time.

It is unclear what started the fire. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 6:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.