Chicago fire crews battle blaze at South Side apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Chatham neighborhood overnight.

Crews were on the scene near 80th and Eberhart.

The windows on the top floor were busted out, and firefighters could be seen working inside.

A man who lives, standing outside wrapped in a blanket, said he was sleeping when he smelled smoke.

"Well, we was in the house sleeping, and I smelt the smoke, and I know fire smoke when I smell it. So, we evacuated and, uh, called the fire department," John Brown said.

He also said the people who live in the unit where he believes the fire began were not home at the time.

It is unclear what started the fire.