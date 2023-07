Chicago Fire Academy teaches girls about careers as a firefighter or paramedic

Chicago Fire Academy teaches girls about careers as a firefighter or paramedic

Chicago Fire Academy teaches girls about careers as a firefighter or paramedic

CHICAGO (CBS) – Girl power was on display in Chicago on Thursday.

The Chicago Fire Academy invited girls to learn about what it takes to become a firefighter or paramedic.

Maybe someday they might just save a life.

The Chicago Fire Dept welcomed Girls Inc. back to the Quinn Fire Academy for a Firefighter For A Day event that has grown in numbers every year. These young ladies had the chance to learn about the skills & tools needed to become a Firefighter or Paramedic. Go Girls!!! pic.twitter.com/9ODzIV4NzD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 27, 2023