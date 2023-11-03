Chicago getting $338 million federal loan to replace 30,000 lead water pipes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is getting a major funding boost from the federal government to help replace the city's toxic lead water pipes.

Chicago is getting a $336 million low-interest loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act to replace up to 30,000 lead pipes.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will join Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday afternoon to discuss the city's efforts to replace its aging water infrastructure.

An Illinois law that went into effect last year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.

Chicago has 380,000 lead service lines. City officials have estimated it will cost up to $9 billion to replace all of them.