Chicago Fed Money Museum reopens for first time since pandemic

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Fed Money Museum is reopening its doors to the public after being closed for more than three years because of the pandemic.

The free museum features exhibits showing things like the impacts of inflation along with the function and history of the Chicago Fed and Federal Reserve system.

It opens today at 10 a.m.

