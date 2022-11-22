Chicago soccer fans show smiles and tears during World Cup watch parties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't bother soccer fans cheering for Poland and Mexico on Tuesday.

They're busy cheering on their teams right now in a World Cup match. There were many fans rooting for Poland at the Globe Pub on Irving and Damen in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

Mexico was also represented. The Globe is just one of several places around Chicago hosting watch parties. Fans watched a great upset Tuesday morning.

You can see sad faces wearing blue and hoping Lionel Messi would lead his country to victory. But it was a stunner - as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1.