Chicago fans, alums cheer on Illini, hope they go all the way in NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds were full of Illini pride Thursday night as No. 3 seed Illinois took on Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, and went on to win.

During the game, fans and alums packed Weather Mark Tavern, at 1503 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop, decked in orange and blue.

"I've been an Illini fan a long time, and graduated a long, long time ago; was there for the '89 Fighting Illini," said Illini fan Scott Harms.

The fans hoped to see the Fighting Illini advance from the Sweet 16 to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament, and they got their wish as Illinois beat Iowa State 72-69. But the fans were confident the Illini would make it even farther – maybe even farther than they did back in 1989, when they made the Final Four – but lost to Michigan, who went on to become national champions.

"In my bracket, I have them going at least one more - but I'm hoping, obviously, they get all the way through," said 2004 University of Illinois alum Anita Kapoor.

"We're going all the way, baby! We're doing it! It starts right now tonight!" said Illini fan Jeff Curtiss.

Such a spirit may have ended in disappointment before, but Curtiss said, "I feel good about this year."

It has been nearly 20 years since the Fighting Illini advanced this far in the NCAA Tournament – and for those who bleed orange and blue, it is great to experience the enthusiasm with others who feel the same about Illinois.

"You have to be around people who went to Illinois," said Kapoor. "We actually went to the Illinois alumni website and made sure [Weather Mark] was Illini-owned, and we came here."

"It's just fun to be with other fans, and it's a great bar and place to watch the game," a man said.

"We're all here together," a woman said. "Hopefully we're sending positive vibes to the Illini, and hopefully we win."