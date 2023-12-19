Watch CBS News
Chicago Fair Trade's holiday pop-up celebrating 10 years of ethical gifting

Chicago Fair Trade's holiday pop-up celebrating 10 years of ethical gifting
CHICAGO (CBS)--Calling all last-minute holiday shoppers. 

Chicago Fair Trade's holiday pop-up shop is celebrating 10 years of ethical gifting. Check out the shop at 2352 N. Clark St.

This year, over 30 local fair trade businesses are selling products at the show. All of the businesses pay fair wages to the people who make the products. 

The makers also use eco-friendly production methods. 

