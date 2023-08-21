Watch CBS News
Plane slides off runway at Chicago Executive Airport

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling had to shut down suddenly Monday afternoon, when a plane went off the runway.

Just after 1 p.m., a plane slid off the runway and onto the grass.

No one was hurt. The airport was closed for about three hours until they removed the aircraft.

The plane was a Gulfstream G100, which can fly long distances and typically seats up to nine passengers.

