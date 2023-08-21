Plane slides off runway at Chicago Executive Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling had to shut down suddenly Monday afternoon, when a plane went off the runway.
Just after 1 p.m., a plane slid off the runway and onto the grass.
No one was hurt. The airport was closed for about three hours until they removed the aircraft.
The plane was a Gulfstream G100, which can fly long distances and typically seats up to nine passengers.
