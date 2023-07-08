Here are events happening in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Don't have any plans this weekend?

Not to worry. We've got you covered on some events happening around the city this weekend.

Physical Theatre Festival

Don't miss the 10th annual physical theatre festival in Chicago.

The family-friendly event runs from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Nichols Park in Hyde Park.

You'll see circus performances, double dutch rope jumping, and magic acts.

City Wide Climate Smart Urban Agriculture Equity Expo

Also happening Saturday, the City Wide Climate Smart Urban Agriculture Equity Expo.

It's at the United Center parking lot from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a free farmers market, along with many other activities.

The goal is to help young people and communities be healthy.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Community Festival

On Chicago's South Side, the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is holding its community festival Saturday.

The event features free food, pony rides, educational workshops, and gospel performances.

It's all free.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. at their Englewood church campus.

Fireworks at Navy Pier

Over at Navy Pier, there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The show starts after hours of live entertainment at the Beer Garden and Wave Wall performance platform.

You can catch fireworks displays at navy pier every wednesday and saturday through labor day weekend.