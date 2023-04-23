Chicagoans clean parks, beaches to celebrate Earth Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans rolled up their sleeves and got to work Saturday in celebration of Earth Day. Volunteers gave up their Saturday to give back to their communities. They cleaned up parks, beaches and other areas all over the city.

On Earth's big day Chicago got a lot of love.

"Taking care of a place that means a lot to a lot of Chicagoans," said Mark Bouman, Chicago region program director for the Field Museum.

Even on a dreary and drizzly morning, people worked together to brighten up the city, cleaning up dozens of parks, vacant lots and beaches.

Some even emptied their trunks to recycle old electronics.

"We're doing this because we believe our earth is a shared concern. It's our common home. It's our air, our water, and the food that we eat," said Ana Garcia Doyle, executive director of the One Earth Collective.

Volunteers all over the city were joined by politicians--from the outgoing mayor to the incoming one--who helped pick up trash at Columbus Park in Austin.

"We're going to do the hard work to make sure not just a beautiful city exists, but a better, stronger, safer city exists," said mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The city's image has been in focus this past week after a violent weekend involving a crowd of teenagers in the Loop. On Earth day Johnson talked about engaging young people to improve their own environment.

"We're showing that there's a way in which young people can participate in the growth and the vitality of their own communities, and you have a mayor that is from the community," said Johnson

On Earth's big day, Chicagoan's focused on the small ways to make the city a better place to live.

The Chicago Park District hosted cleanups at more than 90 parks Saturday. One group at North Avenue Beach collected more than 60 pounds of trash.