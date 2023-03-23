Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff outpaces 2019 race

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff outpaces 2019 race
Early voting ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff outpaces 2019 race 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is seeing a big turnout in early voting for the runoff election.

As of Wednesday night, almost 36,000 ballots had already been cast. Compare that to the 2019 runoff election when with 12 days out, about 21,000 people had voted early.

Paul Vallas was endorsed Thursday by leaders of the Cook County Democratic Women Organization.

Brandon Johnson will be talking about affordable housing on Thursday night. He'll be meeting voters at the Island Terrace apartments at 64th and Stony Island.

Coming up on Tuesday, CBS 2 Chicago, along with our partners, the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, National Association of Black Journalists Chicago and WVON will host a debate with Johnson and Vallas.

It will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also stream it on our platforms and watch it on CBS 2.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.