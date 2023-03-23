Early voting ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff outpaces 2019 race

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is seeing a big turnout in early voting for the runoff election.

As of Wednesday night, almost 36,000 ballots had already been cast. Compare that to the 2019 runoff election when with 12 days out, about 21,000 people had voted early.

Paul Vallas was endorsed Thursday by leaders of the Cook County Democratic Women Organization.

Brandon Johnson will be talking about affordable housing on Thursday night. He'll be meeting voters at the Island Terrace apartments at 64th and Stony Island.

Coming up on Tuesday, CBS 2 Chicago, along with our partners, the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, National Association of Black Journalists Chicago and WVON will host a debate with Johnson and Vallas.

It will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also stream it on our platforms and watch it on CBS 2.