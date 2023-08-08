Chicago Ducky Derby returns to RIverwalk on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People will line the Chicago Riverwalk on Thursday for the return of the Chicago Ducky Derby.

Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. for the annual benefit for Special Olympics Illinois.

There's still time to adopt some of the ducks. If your duck wins, the grand prize this year is a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax.