Chicago Ducky Derby returns to Riverwalk on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People will line the Chicago Riverwalk on Thursday for the return of the Chicago Ducky Derby.
Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. for the annual benefit for Special Olympics Illinois.
There's still time to adopt some of the ducks. If your duck wins, the grand prize this year is a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax.
