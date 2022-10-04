Chicago Drives Electric shifts car buyers into a new (quieter) lane with more EV options

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This past weekend, the Chicago Auto Traders Association hosted their Chicago Drives Electric event with unique opportunities for consumers to get face to face contact with manufacturers.

CBS News Chicago's Jamaica Ponder paid the show a visit to learn more about what EVs are currently driving the market.

"There's a lot of complex issues and topics around EVs and owning an EV. You know, am I going to have the range to get from point A to point B? All of those topics are very tricky ones," said Jennifer Morand, Co-President of the Chicago Auto Trade Association. "We have a wide range of vehicles, ranging from Alfa Romeo to Volvo, all the way to Chevy to four different price points available.

"So if people are kind of on the edge, they're not sure if they want to fully jump into the EV space. They want to test, test, drive it, if you will. A hybrid could be an option for them. That's really what we're here to educate consumers on over the weekend," said Morand.

The show offers a unique opportunity, especially for first time buyers. It might be your only chance to get behind the wheel of some cars. Morand said most dealerships have wait times of weeks, sometimes even months, just to book a test drive.

"And the issue is you can't walk into your dealership and get in these vehicles with inventory levels as low as they are. So the fact that we have all of these brands out here is very rare for consumers, people to test, drive and to learn about these vehicles. We also have of experts on hand as well talking about everything people need to know about EV ownership, everything from tax credits and incentives that are available all the way to what you need for at home charging," Morand said.

While going electric is good for Mother Earth, it's also pretty good for your pocket.

In Illinois, buyers can receive a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all electric vehicle. And federally, you can apply for up to $7,500 in tax credits.

Buyers also stand to receive between six and $10,000 over the entire lifetime of their electric vehicle when compared to a gas powered car, according to Consumer Reports.

As the government is encouraging individuals to go electric, our public infrastructure requires some serious bolstering in the city. Powering Chicago, headed by Executive Director Elbert Walters III, is leading the charge and creating an accessible network of public charging stations.

"The biggest concern is making sure that the infrastructure is safe and reliable. That's one of the key components. So to make sure that this electrification of transportation actually takes place. For instance, the city of Chicago for all new construction that has a lot of parking spaces up to 20% just to be allocated for electrical vehicle," Walters said.

"The government and state are incentivizing businesses to install these chargers and the infrastructure because as we know, the vehicles are coming fast, but the infrastructure has to be there as well to keep up," added Morand.

Morand went on to say "for an event like Chicago Drives Electric and as well as educating people on all at all aspects of ownership, not just about the vehicles, but what they're needing to actually implement in their daily lives to support a decision to buy an electric vehicle."

If you weren't able to make it out this weekend, no worries. Chicago Drive Electric is coming to the 2023 Auto Show, with tickets going on sale this November.