Chicago Drives Electric pulls into Oakbrook Terrace on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday kicks off the second annual "Chicago Drives Electric" event putting drivers behind the wheel of some of the newest electric and hybrid vehicles.

It's put on by the same group behind the Chicago Auto Show.

From Toyota to Audi, Nissan, and Jeep and so many more, in almost any color you can dream of, at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

And they actually want you to take them for a test spin on the streets of Oakbrook Terrace.

But it's not just about feeling how the car drives. You can also learn about the technology one-on-one with an expert, and how to make it work in your everyday life.

Chicago Drives Electric starts Friday and runs through Sunday in Oakbrook Terrace.

Admission is $5.00. You need to register online before you head out at Chicagoautoshow.com.

The event runs Sept 29 - Oct 1 from 8AM-6PM



Advance registration required!https://t.co/Sy0SIafjpX pic.twitter.com/zqprWTSWMH — Chicago Auto Show (@ChiAutoShow) September 19, 2023