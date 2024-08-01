Chicagoans notice several Divvy bikes thrown into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicagoans have been noticing a lot more than fish in Lake Michigan lately.

During her stroll, a woman found 18 Divvy bikes in the lake. The problem has been so bad that Block Club Chicago reported there is now a volunteer group dedicated to fishing the bikes out from the lake.

The effort can also be costly. Divvy can charge renters $1,200 for lost or stolen bikes.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said it is working to make it easier to find docking stations along the lakefront and help keep Divvy's dry.