Chicago dispensary operators are pleased about plan to reclassify marijuana, but not everyone is

U.S. Department of Justice proposes reclassifying marijuana as less-dangerous drug

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in 2020, and since then, the Cook County State's Attorney's office has expunged thousands of pot-related cases.

Now, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing for a historic shift—to reclassify marijuana as a less-dangerous drug. It would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and move it from Schedule I—alongside heroin and LSD – to Schedule III, alongside ketamine, codeine and some anabolic steroids.

This move would not legalize recreational marijuana outright at the federal level.

Supporters of rescheduling marijuana call the DEA's proposed move a step in the right direction—even though it falls short of federally decriminalizing marijuana. Those who oppose the proposal chalk it up to campaign politics.

The DEA proposal caused a buzz Tuesday at the Ivy Hall dispensary at 1720 N. Damen Ave. in Bucktown.

"It's a huge day for cannabis," said Dominique Wright, director of people and operations at Ivy Hall Dispensary. "It's definitely a history-maker."

If moved to Schedule III, marijuana would be in a group of "drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

"It's proof that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to cannabis, and destigmatizing the plant," said Wright.

This comes after President Joe Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law in 2022, and pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession.

"I think this decision reeks of electoral politics," said Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. "I definitely think this is an attempt to get young people to come out and vote."

Sabet is also a former White House adviser and drug policy adviser to three presidents. He slammed the plan, arguing that there are serious mental and health risks associated with pot.

"This was not surprising, but definitely unfortunate for those who really care about public health—and really care about our kids," Sabet said.

Matthew Schweich, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project, said rescheduling weed does not go far enough.

"This is a positive step forward, but it's a modest step," Schweich said. "It still falls short of the landmark comprehensive federal reform that we need to pass through Congress, and it really doesn't change anything at the state level."

If the drug is reclassified, Sabet said the organization will challenge it in court.