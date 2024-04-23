Chicago to offer $500 grants for families with students with disabilities

Chicago to offer $500 grants for families with students with disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new Chicago city initiative is giving away $500 grants to kids with disabilities with no strings attached, called the Diverse Learners Recovery Fund.

"What we're doing is looking at the effects of COVID-19 on our families, in particular families with students with disabilities, knowing that the resources have been limited and impact throughout COVID had been great and severe," said Jamal Malone, CEO of Ada S. McKinley Community Services.

Up to 8,000 families can apply through a lottery system.

The students have to live in Chicago and must be a K through 12 student with disabilities.

There will be a maximum of two students per household.

Those interested can apply online at ADAMOPD.com.