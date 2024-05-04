Chicago Department of Aviation, major airlines reach agreement in O'Hare revamp project

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Aviation reached an agreement with major airlines for the planned revamp project at O'Hare Airport.

It's being called a huge step with airlines including Chicago-based United and American agreeing to move forward with the project after months of delays.

The new plan calls for getting Terminal 1 and the new Global Terminal built first with any leftover money going toward constructing Terminal 2.

"The Global Terminal has always been the crucial piece needed to ensure Chicago maintains its status as a global hub. Under this new phasing plan, we can deliver the most impactful elements of the modernization project the quickest," United Airlines said in a statement.