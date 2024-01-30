Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago delivery driver shot, killed on South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A delivery driver was killed in a shooting and crash Monday night in Englewood.

Chicago police said just after 6:30 p.m., the 53-year-old man was dropping off food, near 57th and Sangamon, when someone shot him in the chest.

Police said the delivery driver crashed into a parked car.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:00 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.