Chicago delivery driver shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was killed in a shooting and crash Monday night in Englewood.

Chicago police said just after 6:30 p.m., the 53-year-old man was dropping off food, near 57th and Sangamon, when someone shot him in the chest.

Police said the delivery driver crashed into a parked car.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.