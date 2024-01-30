Chicago delivery driver shot, killed on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was killed in a shooting and crash Monday night in Englewood.
Chicago police said just after 6:30 p.m., the 53-year-old man was dropping off food, near 57th and Sangamon, when someone shot him in the chest.
Police said the delivery driver crashed into a parked car.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
No one is in custody.
