Chicago to celebrate Deep Dish Pizza Day on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jon Stewart may have called deep-dish pizza a "casserole" on a rant a little over 10 years ago – but Chicagoans have no need to be defensive about a favorite delicacy.

On Friday, Chicago will celebrate that favorite delicacy, with April 5 being Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will celebrate both the holiday and the 50th anniversary of Giordano's pizzerias by declaring Friday Giordano's Pizza Day. Giordano's is also offering a 50% discount on all pizzas every Tuesday through May 28 in honor of the anniversary.

Giordano's was founded by Efren and Joseph Boglio on the city's South Side in 1974. It has locations all around the city and suburbs, as well as Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Pizzeria Uno is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Deep Dish Pizza Day on Friday. The deal is available for dine-in or takeout. Uno says to use the code BOGODEEP for online orders.

In addition to the original Pizzeria Uno and Due in River North, there are Uno Pizzeria & Grills in Lakeview and west suburban Schiller Park. There are also locations in D.C., Florida, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Pizzeria Uno was founded in 1943, and has been franchising since 1980.

As to other holidays, Thursday marked World Rat Day. But pizza rat? That can be kept a New York thing.