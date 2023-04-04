Watch CBS News
Chicago Decides: Key issues for voters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As voters head to the polls to determine who will lead the city for the next four years, with just two candidates on the ballot this time, turnout will be critical.

A Northwestern nonpartisan poll released last week found the race between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas is neck and neck, each with 44%, 12% undecided.

The university's Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy, along with a coalition of Black and Latino nonprofits released the results of a survey analyzing voter turnout and the top issues.

CBS 2's Ryan Baker spoke with Jaime Dominguez, one of the researchers and an associate professor of instruction in the department of political science. 

