Chicago Decides: Johnson and Vallas stump across the city on Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is the runoff election in Chicago - with voters making their final choice for mayor and 14 alderman.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek is following the mayoral race, with Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas busy stumping for undecided votes.

Brandon Johnson voted at a location in Austin on the West side around 7:30 this morning. He'll spend the rest of the day crisscrossing the city, visiting more than 10 different locations, including a CTA station and several voting sites.



As for Paul Vallas, he cast his ballot in the Bridgeport neighborhood before lunch at Manny's Deli. His day is open before the election party later tonight.

As for voting numbers updated at 9:00 this morning, the citywide turnout sits at just over 19% with more than 304,000 ballots cast. CBS 2 is tracking complaints coming into the Board of Elections. As of Monday, 519 had come in, mostly related to equipment and supplies.

There were also 14 polling locations that had delayed openings but all opened by 7:00 a.m. Of course, polls close at 7:00 tonight but if you're in line by 7:00, you will be able to cast your vote.