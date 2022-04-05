Chicago dad and daughter survive lightning strike in Tampa; 'I was flying out of my shoes'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago dad and his daughter are thankful to be alive after getting struck by lightning while in Florida.

Ashley Moberg and her dad, John, were in Tampa to watch a Yankees spring training game. But it got canceled because of a thunderstorm. When they were leaving, both got stuck under a tree.

That's when lightning struck.

"There was a bright flash, and the loud boom that I heard, and the next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes, and my ears were ringing. I saw my dad hit his head on the ground, and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about ten seconds there while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died," Ashley said.

Someone nearby called 911.

John broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground and has a black eye. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck. Both will be fine.

Ashley said she now plans to get a lightning bolt tattoo.