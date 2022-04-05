Watch CBS News

Chicago dad and daughter survive lightning strike in Tampa; 'I was flying out of my shoes'

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago dad and his daughter are thankful to be alive after getting struck by lightning while in Florida.

Ashley Moberg and her dad, John, were in Tampa to watch a Yankees spring training game. But it got canceled because of a thunderstorm. When they were leaving, both got stuck under a tree.

That's when lightning struck.

"There was a bright flash, and the loud boom that I heard, and the next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes, and my ears were ringing. I saw my dad hit his head on the ground, and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about ten seconds there while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died," Ashley said.

Someone nearby called 911.

John broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground and has a black eye. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck. Both will be fine.

Ashley said she now plans to get a lightning bolt tattoo.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.