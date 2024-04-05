Chicago's "Cut the Tape" report hopes to connect developers with the city

Chicago's "Cut the Tape" report aims to help people working with City Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Finding ways to cut the red tape at City Hall.

That's the aim of a new report unveiled by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The report outlines actions the city can take to simplify the administrative process for commercial developers and home builders.

"Our big ideas in the city really require us to have a process that is smooth and comparable to those actually want to do business in Chicago," said Johnson.

The "Cut the Tape" report includes recommendations from 14 city departments, laying out more than 100 actions the city can take to speed up the building process.

The mayor's office is also creating a new role: the Director of Process Management, who will oversee the changes.