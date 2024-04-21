Chicago Cultural Center hosts action fair, film screening for Earth Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Earth Day is coming up on Monday, and celebrations were held the day before.

The Chicago Cultural Center downtown on Sunday held an action fair – as well as a screening of the film "Common Ground." The documentary focuses on regenerative agriculture to help heal the soil and the planet, and features, Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, Donald Glover, Roosario Dawson, Mark Hyman, and Gabe Brown.

Before "Common Ground," organizers screened the short film "Hope," by Jody Wu, which explores how people in different situations face the crisis of extreme weather.

A policy adviser from the city's Department of the Environment on Sunday also answered questions about mitigating climate change and the importance of fighting for environmental justice.

On Saturday, a cleanup event was held at Columbus Park in the West Side's South Austin neighborhood. After the cleanup event, the One Earth Film Festival screened seven short environmental films geared toward youngsters at the Oak Park Public Library.