Chicago Cubs fans brave the rain for team's home opener

CHICAGO (CBS) – The flags were flying high at Wrigley Field once again on Monday as the Chicago Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies for their home opener.

Thousands of fans flocked under the marquee at Clark and Addison to get a picture to let people know baseball is back.

One street vendor told CBS 2 he's been at Wrigley Field for every opening day since 1968 and said he can prove it.

"I've got a lot of opening day pictures I can show you," said vendor Samuel Sanders. "It's always cold. This is one of the warmer opening days. It's colder inside Wrigley Field than it is out here, but I've been coming here since '68. Santo, Kessinger, Beckham, and Banks, the infield from third to first, all the old timers would know that. I love Wrigley Field. Wrigley Field is one of the nicest places on earth."

Many fans came out with excitement for the start of the season since the Cubs were so close to making the playoffs last season.