Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes getting better with age

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Yan Gomes will be back for his third year with the Chicago Cubs after the team picked up his $6 million club option this offseason.

The veteran catcher is in Mesa looking to build off a solid year both at and behind the plate.

Gomes' primary responsibility might be handling the Cubs staff, but he was key at the plate last season, hitting over .300 in clutch situations.

At the age of 35 and in his twelfth season, Gomes' 116 games played were the second most in his career.

"Really all the credit goes to the guys who do the behind the scenes stuff with us," he said. "Our hitting coaches and advanced guys put in a ton of effort to let all of us be comfortable in the field."

New manager Craig Counsell understands how important Gomes is to the Cubs' success.

"Experience is valuable," he said. "He's good at it, and he's got a good feel. Creating conviction for the pitchers is a big job of catching. Yan is fabulous at it."

"Every time we start spring training, my biggest goal [with the pitchers] is to get to know each other again," Gomes said. "Let the communication lead the way. When that time comes to go over pitches, that time will come."

Counsell says Monday's full squad workout is important because they will all be together.

When asked if he will set the tone, he said they set a tone every day. There is ceremony to it much like opening day, but then there's the next day, and that's just as important.