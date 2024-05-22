Chicago Cubs gets spark from return of Swanson, Hoerner, but Alzolay still out with injury

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson wasted no time making their returns felt in the Chicago Cubs' win Tuesday night over the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson had two hits and Hoerner had the walk-off game-winner. Still, the team is battling through recent injures and scuffles at the plate.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said reliever Adbert Alzolay received a second opinion on his injured forearm, but the news was not positive for a return to the mound anytime soon.

"He went to the doctor, kind of little bit confirmed it's going to be a while," said Counsell. "He's shut down right now from throwing, probably two weeks minimum, and then we'll kinda go from there, but it could be longer than that. So [we will] treat it conservatively and see where we're at in two weeks."

The Cubs won in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night, but it's not like the offense completely broke out of its recent slump, scoring only four runs in the 10-inning victory.

Counsell is hopeful that a now-healthy Swanson will help create more offensive consistency.

"I think in Dansby's case, I think he had gotten to a point where he was playing injured and it was affecting his performance," Counsell said. "And I think taking the field not worrying about an injury, you try to get players to that place as much as you can, and I think Dansby's back to that place."

Pitcher Justin Steele will start Wednesday night. Counsell believes Steele has pitched better than the numbers show.

Home runs have been the issue as Steele has allowed five in his last two starts.