Chicago CTA Blue Line service suspended between Harlem, Forest Park due to track conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) — Derailment of track equipment is causing a service suspension on the CTA Forest Park Blue Line.
Blue Line service is suspended between Harlem and Forest Park. Shuttle buses are available between the impacted stops.
Crews are working to clear the tracks.
According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, traffic is building on the Eisenhower Expressway near the site of the track issue.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.