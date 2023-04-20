Chicago crime victims heading to Springfield to demand support from state leaders

Chicago crime victims heading to Springfield to demand solutions

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dozens of crime victims are making their way to Springfield to demand solutions.

They're joining more than 200 other victims and activists.

The group is demanding state leaders provide more support to the victims and families of gun violence, domestic violence, and sexual assault – including employment options and pass additional reforms.

They'll be boarding buses around 6:45 a.m. this morning in Austin near Columbus Park.