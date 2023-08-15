Watch CBS News
Chicago couple gets wedding letter from Bears Chairman George McCaskey

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago couple got in on the recent wedding trend of sending extra invitations to their favorite sports teams and celebrities – maybe in hopes that someone might show up, or possibly send a gift.

One couple – 670 The Score radio producer Tyler Buterbaugh and his fiancée, Emily Green - got a surprising, heartfelt response from Bears Chairman George McCaskey.

The letter, posted to social media, congratulated the couple on their upcoming wedding.

"We are sincerely grateful for your desire to have the Bears be part of the celebration," McCaskey wrote.

McCaskey also shared some sweet personal anecdotes about his parents' 60-year marriage.

"Eighty years ago, Virginia Halas and Ed McCaskey eloped – on George Halas's birthday! Virginia had just turned twenty, but she knew what she was doing," McCaskey wrote. "The marriage was solid – sixty years, and an outstanding example to their eleven children of respect and selflessness."

McCaskey also shared his dad's advice to his sister on her wedding day, writing: "Give and give and give and give until you can't give anymore. Then give some more."

