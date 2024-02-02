Chicago couple, both 74, relieved after man who brutally beat them gets 28 years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justice has finally arrived for a Chicago couple who were brutally beaten by a man in 2022 after they left the CTA Blue Line.

Bob and Kitty Tataryn were in the courtroom after their attacker was convicted and sent to prison Friday.

The Tataryns, both 74, know how to appreciate the simple things in life. After the Irving Park couple prepared to enjoy a snack and dinner Friday night, they reflected back to two years ago – when Kitty Tataryn couldn't eat solids for weeks after her jaw was broken.

At the same time, Bob Tataryn's face was covered in bruises and he had suffered a broken nose. It was all the result of a vicious attack after they left the Irving Park Road Blue Line station in February 2022.

"The assault left a big scar," said Bob Tataryn.

It left a scar on the city they both love – after a man followed them off the 'L' in the middle of the day, and then beat the elderly couple for no reason.

Back then, Bob Tataryn said: "Don't let them win. Don't let the bad guy win."

And two years later – after countless court appearances – their attacker, Tomatae Sipes, was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

"Lots of continuances, but the fact he was caught, and he was convicted and sentenced - that's all we could ask for," said Bob Tataryn.

"It is better than our wildest imagination," said Kitty Tataryn. "He got 28 years."

The husband and wife, both 74, did not let the attack force them out of the city.

Bob and Kitty Tataryn CBS 2

"Chicago pride - this is where I grew up," said Bob Tataryn.

And while friends questioned why they stayed, Bob and Kitty Tataryn are pressing forward.

"Don't give up, don't give in," said Kitty Tataryn. "Love your city."

"And look at that bright side of the city," said Bob Tataryn.

And when Bob and Kitty talk about staying the course, that includes hopping right back on Blue Line – where it runs in the median of the Kennedy Expressway right there in Irving Park.

"I love public transportation," said Kitty Tataryn. "I've been taking the 'L' for 50 years."

"We did the exact trip just two days ago where we took the Blue Line to the Art Institute and came back on the Blue Line," said Bob Tataryn.

Despite the city changing them around, the husband and wife will not give up – and encourage others to stay the course too.

"Hanging in there and loving the place you grew up - because that's you," said Bob Tataryn. "That's what we are. We're Chicago."