Chicago area county's proposal to offer euthanasia for pets causes controversy

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) – A proposal to offer euthanasia services for pets for behavioral or medical problems has stirred controversy in suburban Kane County.

The proposed measure comes after an uptick in euthanasia across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was being prepared to be introduced at the next Kane County Public Health Committee meeting in 12 days to see if the proposal would move forward.

At a Feb. 21 Public Health Committee, animal control administrator Brett Youngstead proposed the new service: euthanasia for $100 for pets who may have medical or behavioral problems. He introduced the proposal after an uptick in euthanasia across the country since the close of the pandemic.

While some may spend thousands of dollars at the vet or for training, others might not have the money to properly put their dog down, which could cost hundreds of dollars.

That's why Youngstead introduced the service in hopes it could create a better life for the dog and alleviate stress from its owner.

"If it is struck down, then I want to follow what the board wishes, what the citizens' wishes are," Youngstead said. "Again, that's what my job here is to do, to ensure that these animals are well taken care of, everything that comes to me is handled appropriately, and I also want to continue to bring up services that could be of value to our citizens."

Kane County Animal Control would conduct a medical and behavioral evaluation of the dog before making the decision to put it down or give it another chance at life.