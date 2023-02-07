Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics

Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is coming, but many of us are still waiting a couple more weeks to get in the water.

But the chilly weather isn't stopping Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) from diving in for a good cause.

Dart and O'Shea are joining students and faculty at Mount Carmel High School to raise money for the Special Olympics. They're plunging into a dunk tank to help support thousands of Chicago athletes with special needs.

It's ahead of the annual "Polar Plunge" happening March 5th at the North Avenue Beach.

Sheriff Dart and Alderman O’Shea take the “plunge” at Mt. Carmel High School in support of Special Olympics Chicago. Posted by Cook County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023