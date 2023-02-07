Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics
Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is coming, but many of us are still waiting a couple more weeks to get in the water.

But the chilly weather isn't stopping Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) from diving in for a good cause.

Dart and O'Shea are joining students and faculty at Mount Carmel High School to raise money for the Special Olympics. They're plunging into a dunk tank to help support thousands of Chicago athletes with special needs.

It's ahead of the annual "Polar Plunge" happening March 5th at the North Avenue Beach.

Sheriff Dart and Alderman O’Shea take the “plunge” at Mt. Carmel High School in support of Special Olympics Chicago.

Posted by Cook County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.