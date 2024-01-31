Chicago company introduces cannabis-infused wing sauce for Super Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The countdown to the Super Bowl is on – it will be airing on CBS 2 and CBS nationwide on Feb. 11.

For some, gameday snacks are just as important as the game itself. And just in time for the big day, a Chicago company is introducing a chicken wing sauce with a different kind of kick.

Cresco Labs – together with the Wicker Park bar The Fifty/50 – has developed a mild buffalo sauce infused with cannabis oil. Good News Big Game THC-infused wing sauce is available only as a limited release.

The say football fans will not smell or taste the THC, but they will feel its effects. It has about the same dose as a micro-edible for people dipping three or four wings.

"So to be able to bring this wing sauce to life and have people enjoy it while they're watching the game should definitely help fans get along better - whether they're cheering for the 49ers or the Chiefs," said Jason Erkes, chief communications officer for Cresco Labs. "It'll be a very mellow celebration for everybody."

The sauce goes on sale Friday at some Chicago-area dispensaries. It costs $30 per jar.