Chicago nonprofit This is Life hosting coat giveaway for city's youth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter is quickly approaching, and while for many of us that means heavy coats and layering up, many in Chicago struggle to get the clothing they need to stay warm.

That need inspired the Chicago nonprofit This is Life to hold an event in Bronzeville this weekend, providing free coats to the city's youth.

"As we gear up for winter, I wanted to incorporate the opportunity to provide free coats for youth as well to make sure to keep them warm throughout the year, because you know sometimes kids don't have the opportunity, or parents don't have the means to be able to get as many coats as they may need throughout the year," said Natalie Manning, co-founder and executive director of This is Life.

Along with coats, there will be local barbers available to provide haircuts and styling. Registration is required for haircuts. Youth participants will receive coats on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event on Saturday, Oct. 28, will be held at Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop, at 3521 S. King Drive in Bronzeville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be another similar event on Nov. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shine Bright, 8560 S Cottage Grove Ave. in Chatham.

This is Life is an organization working to empower young people pursuing the performing arts. For more information about the events or to help donate, can contact Natalie Manning at bookingsthislife@gmail.com or check out the website.