Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine holds rally, march downtown

Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine holds rally, march downtown

Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine holds rally, march downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine gathered downtown for a rally Saturday.

Protesters held flags and signs and met at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive in the afternoon.

Following the rally those demonstrators marched north on Michigan.

Organizers say they had 5,000 people show up for a rally on Wednesday and expected double that number on Saturday.