Chicago club to auction off Monet painting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A famous impressionist painting is being put up for auction to help pay the bills at Chicago's Union League Club.

The club informed its members it hired an art appraisal firm to help sell this original Claude Monet painting, "Pommiers en Fleurs," painted in 1872.

Board members approved the sale to help pay off some debt and shore up the club's financial footing.

Union League Club

The money will also go towards renovating the club's dining and event spaces.