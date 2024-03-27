Watch CBS News
Chicago gets clouds and a chance of a sprinkle

By Albert Ramon

Rain returns by the end of the week in Chicago
Rain returns by the end of the week in Chicago 03:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear, dry, and chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. 

Partly cloudy and mainly dry for Thursday, with highs near 50. A sprinkle is possible south of I-80.

Friday will feature more clouds and mainly dry weather through the daylight hours. Showers and storms increase Friday evening and last through the night. 

Some heavy rain could produce ponding on roadways and minor flooding issues. Rain chances linger through about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain chances return late Sunday, with highs around 50 for Easter.

Another round of rain is forecast for late Monday, with lingering showers into Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny late in the day. High 50.  

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. Rain chances after sunset. High 53.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 4:29 PM CDT

