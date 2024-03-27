Chicago gets clouds and a chance of a sprinkle

Rain returns by the end of the week in Chicago

Rain returns by the end of the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear, dry, and chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Partly cloudy and mainly dry for Thursday, with highs near 50. A sprinkle is possible south of I-80.

Friday will feature more clouds and mainly dry weather through the daylight hours. Showers and storms increase Friday evening and last through the night.

Some heavy rain could produce ponding on roadways and minor flooding issues. Rain chances linger through about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain chances return late Sunday, with highs around 50 for Easter.

Another round of rain is forecast for late Monday, with lingering showers into Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny late in the day. High 50.

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. Rain chances after sunset. High 53.

