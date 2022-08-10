Chicago clinics for monkeypox vaccine open this weekend, by appointment only

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's health department is hosting free monkeypox vaccine clinics through the city, but you have to make an appointment.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), more than 2,000 open slots for people to make an appointmebt, Right now, those who've had close contacts of a person diagnosed with monkeypox (MPV) is "prioritized" for a vaccine, "regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation."

CDPH said the shot is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who:

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or sex at a social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods, AND

Have not previously been infected with MPV.

Earlier this week, CDPH said the city was expecting another 20,000 or so doses through the next few weeks.

"Our MPV vaccine supply continues to increase, and we are pleased to be opening up larger clinics to serve even more Chicagoans, while still working to vaccinate those at highest risk to help stop the spread," said Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH.) "CDPH has been working closely with healthcare providers, clinics, and community-based organizations who work with individuals disconnected from medical services to schedule vaccination appointments."

Places where people can make appointments to get the vaccine include:

CDPH MPV Vaccination Clinics at City College locations on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kennedy King College (6301 S. Halsted St.), events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/nktvn/ and use the voucher code 813MPV Malcolm X College (1900 W. Jackson Blvd.), events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/xudqs/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: MPV Vaccination Clinic hosted by RUSH and UIC at the College of Nursing (845 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, 60612) on Sunday, August 14 for Illinois residents, register at uicort.setmore.com

Vaccine appointments are now available up to 6 days per week at three CDPH STI Clinics around the city by visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov . To access remaining available appointments this week, use the following codes:

Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e

CDPH says people can follow the agency on social media or go to Chicago.gov/MPV to find out when vaccine appointments are available.

"The goal remains to vaccinate as many people as efficiently and equitably as possible – while ensuring regulatory compliance, accurate record-keeping, and safety. Once the new vaccination infrastructure is in place, CDPH expects to be able to announce that second-dose appointments are available for anyone who received their first MPV vaccine dose more than 28 days earlier. This announcement is expected within the next few weeks," according to CDPH.

For more information about MPV, visit Chicago.gov/MPV

MPV is spread through close contact, including kissing, sex or other skin-to-skin contact with someone who has the MPV virus. If you have an unexplained rash or sore, talk to your partner and talk to your provider. CDPH will connect you to care if you need it: CALL 312-746-4835 pic.twitter.com/IIeeVbcmrv — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) August 10, 2022