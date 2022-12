City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not your sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.

On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.

OEMC and representatives from other Chicago departments highlighted the services and resources available to you during extreme winter weather conditions.

Here are just a few:

❄️6 warming centers open

❄️Call 311 to check on loved ones

❄️Sign up for alerts with NotifyChicago pic.twitter.com/fxrzTNEe6f — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) December 15, 2022