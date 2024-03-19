Chicago names its new Citywide Spelling Bee champion

CHICAGO (CBS) – The winning word was a noun: "myocarditis."

A Chicago seventh grader from Bell Elementary School spelled out the word on Tuesday to secure her spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She competed against dozens of other kids at the Citywide Spelling Bee Championship.

The common denominator in the auditorium at Marie Curie Metropolitan High School might have been nerves, not on the part of the kids competing, but their parents.

"I am still shaking from being so nervous each time Alex went up there," said Katie Milewski, referring to her son.

"Every time it was like, should I stay in the room or be outside and then come back when the action is over?" said Sujay Kulkarni, whose daughter was competing.

Kids like fifth grader Alex Milewski spelled their way through the Chicago Public Schools Citywide Spelling Bee Championship. They were competing for a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

There were few words one could use to describe the feeling.

"Exhilarated," said Alex Milewski, a Keller Regional Gifted Center student.

"Happy and exhausted," said seventh grader Nidhi Kulkarni from Bell Elementary, who took home the trophy.

"I'm going to D.C. for the national competition, so I'm really excited," she said.

But every kid who left the state found the arms of proud parents. There was no need to spell out how that felt, but they will.

"Oh, hmm. H-a-p-p-y," said Katie Milewski.