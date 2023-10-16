Chicago opening food scrap drop-off sites for citywide composting program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is opening 15 drop-off sites for food scraps as part of the city's first-ever citywide composting program.

Chicagoans can sign up to drop off their food waste at one of 15 locations across the city, and dispose of it in a green bin, which will then be used to make compost, according to the mayor's office.

"Diverting food scraps for composting is one of the easiest and most impactful ways for individuals and cities to address the climate crisis," Johnson said in a statement. "As we bring composting options to all Chicago residents, we can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that occur when organic food material decomposes in a landfill, return organic materials to the earth, and most importantly, create healthier communities across our great city."

The 15 food scrap drop-off sites are:

Morgan Park – 11059 S. Homewood Ave.

Englewood – 611 W. 69th St.

West Englewood – 1756 W. 74th St.

West Elsdon – 3720 W. 55th St.

Grand Boulevard – 4352 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Brighton Park – 3359 S. Maplewood Ave.

Near South Side – 1758 S. Clark St.

Lower West Side – 1944 W. Cullerton St.

West Town – 2505 W. Grand Ave.

Logan Square –2460 W Cortland.

Belmont Cragin – 5605 W. Grand Ave.

Avondale – 3143 N. Rockwell St.

Bowmanville – 5333 N. Western Ave.

Irving Park – 4605 W. Lawrence Ave.

Norwood Park – 6453 W. Higgins Ave.

Drop-off sites will accept only food waste such as fruit and vegetable scraps, cooked food, meat and fish, dairy, eggshells, breads and grains, and coffee grounds and tea leaves. They will not accept bags of any kind, pet waste, napkins, foodware or packaging, yard waste, pizza boxes, liquids, produce stickers, or rubber bands.

Food scraps should be placed in a container with a lid, and then the contents can be placed into a green cart at drop off sites daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The city recommends storing your food scrap container on your kitchen counter, by your trash can, or in your fridge or freezer to avoid odors. Wash your container after dropping off any food scraps.

For more information, visit the city's food scrap drop-off website.