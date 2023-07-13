Chicago City SC gives local college players, aspiring pros a chance to shine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the Women's World Cup kicks off in one week in Australia and New Zealand, there are some professional soccer hopefuls making their own push for a championship in Chicago.

Chicago City SC is a developmental soccer club giving local college athletes an opportunity to sharpen their skills over the summer while competing in USL League 2 play.

As CBS 2's Jori Parys reported, the club is raising eyebrows in just its second season competing in the pre-professional league.

Chicago City SC is giving local college athletes an opportunity to shine throughout the summer.

"It's a good opportunity to showcase themselves," said Charlie Latshaw III, Chicago City SC's director of soccer and head coach. "A lot of the MLS draft picks come from this league. Obviously, what they do in the fall with their colleges is really important, but here, it's another opportunity to showcase themselves."

The club's USLW women's team capped off a successful season with a playoff appearance, while the USL2 men's team rolled through its second-ever regular season, becoming the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

"Many people doubted us from the beginning, but we've been proving everybody wrong," said Juan Gutierrez, Chicago City SC and University of Illinois at Chicago defender. "It's day to day, every training session we go out there and give it our all and obviously it shows on the field."

Chicago City SC and DePaul striker Marek Gonda added, "A lot of the guys I've known for five to 10 years and it's really nice to see them as they mature and grow up and I do take pride in the fact that we have Chicago-based players. I think it's important for us as a brand."

Players having local ties not only speaks to the talent level in the city, but also plays a part in the culture of the team.

"Growing up with a lot of these guys since I've been 9, so playing with them again, you know, we're all at different colleges now, but coming in the summer and reconnecting that relationship, it's awesome," said Latshaw.

Gutierrez added, "There's a lot of talent here man. There's so much competition within us and we just love that environment of competing against each other. A lot of us are rivals, but once we come here, we get along very well and treat each other with respect and the intensity that we have in our training session is amazing."

Founder and CEO Nick Mulvaney said while the club has been winning, the focus is on developing and preparing players for the highest level, which is an enthusiasm shared by the coaches.

"You want to see your players develop," said Lekeisha Gumbs, head coach of Chicago City SC women's team. "You want to see them succeed and seeing some of them especially going back to college and some in different positions. It's great to see."

Associate head coach Troy McKerrell added, "Chicago is a sleeping giant. I feel like if we can continue to provide the right platform and give them the right support, then it could be a powerhouse."

The talent is leading the way for the future.

"We would love to be the next professional team in the USL in Chicago," said Mulvaney. "Working with Sterling Bay, who had the franchise for the championship, could be something unique for us and on women's side, collaborating with the Red Stars. We just want to keep pushing and growing, seeing where we can go."

There's a lot to be excited about on the West Side.

"Absolutely and I think that's a key piece we are on the West Side and that's by choice," Mulvaney added. "It's an up-and-coming project here. We're working with Lions Rugby and Hope Academy to build out some more turf fields here and hopefully a little stadium in the next two to three years."

But first, it's about finishing the season on a high note.

The men's team is unbeaten with only one more regular season match left, and then it's the playoffs.

Chicago SC has grown from 80 to nearly 1,200 kids in its 10-year experience.