New electric vehicle ordinance requires developers to include charging stations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With more electric vehicles hitting the streets, city leaders are working to make sure everyone has access to charging stations.

Developers of new high-rise or single-family homes are now required to provide the electrical equipment necessary to establish EV parking spots.

The City Council approved the ordinance on Thursday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson applauded the move - calling it "another important step in ensuring that Chicagoans will have cleaner air to breathe."