New electric vehicle ordinance requires developers to include charging stations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With more electric vehicles hitting the streets, city leaders are working to make sure everyone has access to charging stations.
Developers of new high-rise or single-family homes are now required to provide the electrical equipment necessary to establish EV parking spots.
The City Council approved the ordinance on Thursday.
Mayor Brandon Johnson applauded the move - calling it "another important step in ensuring that Chicagoans will have cleaner air to breathe."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.