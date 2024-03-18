Chicago City Council committee approves settlement for teen paralyzed in crash during police chase

$45 million settlement for teen paralyzed in crash after police chase in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a boy left severely disabled following a crash involving Chicago Police is set to receive a $45 million lawsuit.

The settlement for the family of 15-year-old Nathen Jones was approved Monday by the City Council Finance Committee.

Jones, who – according to a lawsuit filed in Cook County in 2022 – suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, and needs 24/7 care.

The $45 million is an estimate for medical costs for the rest of Jones' life.

The Finance Committee approved the settlement unanimously. Of the $45 million, $25 million would be covered by the city's insurance agency – while Chicago taxpayers would be responsible for the remaining $20 million.

Jones was a passenger in a 2002 Volkswagen CC on April 10, 2021, when a police squad car tried to pull over the driver for a rolling through a stop sign near Wood and Huron streets in West Town. When the driver didn't stop, police chased the Volkswagen for several blocks as the driver ran several stop lights and stop signs, before crashing into a 2007 Toyota Yaris at the intersection of Grand and Damen avenues, causing Jones to suffer "catastrophic" and permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Now, Jones can no longer walk, talk, or control his bowel movements. His family is responsible for his around-the-clock care.

Jones' mom, Erika Boyd, was by his side as the settlement was approved by the Finance Committee Monday.

"I would just like to say that Nathen was a regular, happy, healthy, active 15-year-old kid – period. He brought our family a lot of joy. He still does," said Boyd. "But the price that he had to pay for being in a car – no amount of money can bring back the child that I had before this."

The decision now goes to the full City Council for a vote on Wednesday. It is expected to pass.

CBS 2 is told the Chicago Police officer who initiated the chase, Officer Jhonathan Perez, is still on active duty with the Chicago Police Department.