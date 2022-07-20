Watch CBS News
Chicago City Clerk's Office announces permanent free city sticker option for veterans

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia announced residents with a veteran's designation on their Illinois State ID or driver's license can permanently obtain a city sticker at no cost.

"Our goal at the Office of the City Clerk is to serve as the link between communities and government," Valencia said in a news release. "We are here to create policies that are inclusive for all our residents – especially our nation's heroes. As leaders, we should always be looking for small and big ways to honor our veterans." 

Veterans with ex-Prisoner of War, Purple-Heart Recipient, I-Served and Disabled Veteran license plates have historically qualified for a free city sticker.

In 2018, the Office of the City Clerk expanded the program so that veterans with a veteran designation on their state ID or driver's license could also receive a city sticker at no cost.

The city clerk's proposed ordinance now includes eligible small trucks and making this a permanent city sticker option.

"This expansion represents one less barrier for those that deserve it the most, our veterans," said Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who co-sponsored the ordinance and chairs the City Council's Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, in a statement. "Veterans can at times face financial difficulties and employment barriers. I applaud Clerk Valencia's work to help our nation's heroes access the services they need, all while honoring them." 

Residents can purchase a no-fee veterans city sticker by visiting one of the city clerk's office locations or at any mobile city hall. While the no-fee veterans city sticker is free of cost, adding zone parking to the city sticker would cost an additional $25 per year.

The legislation will take effect immediately.

