Families protest closing of Catholic school in Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents, students and teachers at St. Francis of Rome School in Cicero, Illinois, are fighting to keep the suburban Catholic School alive. 

They say they want answers and updates, so they held a rally outside Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral Sunday morning. 

Last month the Archdiocese announced the school will close in June. The move comes after the State of Illinois ended the "Invest in Kids" tax credit, which funds the school's scholarship program. 

The Archdiocese says it has no choice because more than half of the students at St. Francis rely on that money. 

The protesters accuse the Archdiocese of discarding the school because most of the students come from Hispanic and low income homes. 

The Archdiocese blames Illinois legislators, who have refused requests to continue the scholarship program. 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 10:38 PM CST

